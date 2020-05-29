Trouble finds Karnataka CM Yediyurappa again, BJP MLAs' meeting trigger speculations

Bengaluru, May 29: It looks like Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa once again found to be in trouble with respect to the Chief Ministerial post.

On Friday, CM Yediyurappa dismissed reports that he has convened an emergency meeting of a section of BJP MLAs after a group of party legislators met in Belagavi, fuelling speculations about fresh discontentment in the ruling camp.

It is reportedly said that the MLAs from North Karnataka met at the residence of former MP Ramesh Katti at Bellad Bagewadi in Belagavi district on Thursday evening in the backdrop of coming elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

The gathering is seen as a move to drum up support for Ramesh Katti, brother of senior MLA Umesh Katti who was among the ministerial aspirants, in getting one of the four seats.

It led to speculations about fresh bout of discontent among a section of ruling party MLAs, who missed out on ministerial berths when Yediyurappa came back to power in June last year (2019) after the collapse of Congress-JDS coalition government.

The meeting also triggered reports in a section of media that the Chief Minister would hold a meeting with a few legislators, apparently to placate them, a claim rejected by Yediyurappa.

Taking to Twitter, Yediyurappa said, "I have noticed reports being aired by some news channels that I have convened an emergency meeting with a few legislators. It is far from truth. I would like to clarify that I have not convened any such meeting." Confirming that the meeting took place at his residence, Ramesh Katti, however, sought to dismiss any link to the Rajya Sabha polls and said only a feast was organised.

ಪಕ್ಷದ ಕೆಲವು ಶಾಸಕರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಚರ್ಚಿಸಲು ನಾನು ತುರ್ತು ಸಭೆ ಕರೆದಿದ್ದೇನೆ ಎನ್ನುವ ಸುದ್ದಿ ಕೆಲವು ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಸಾರವಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವುದನ್ನು ಗಮನಿಸಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಇದು ಸತ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ದೂರವಾದ ಸಂಗತಿ. ಅಂತಹ ಯಾವುದೇ ಸಭೆಯನ್ನು ನಾನು ಕರೆದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಈ ಮೂಲಕ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟಪಡಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇನೆ. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) May 29, 2020

Talking to reporters, Ramesh Katti, however, recalled that his brother Umesh Katti, a senior BJP MLA from Hukkeri, was not given a ministerial position in the Yediyurappa government. According to him, Yediyurappa had assured Umesh Katti that he (Ramesh Katti) would be made a Rajya Sabha member.

"Recently my brother met the Chief Minister and reminded him about it (Rajya Sabha seat) and he too assured him that he will do it," Katti said. Umesh Katti maintained no politics was discussed at the meeting.

The MLAs who attended the meeting shared their "joy and pain". "Being MLAs we ask the Chief Minister to get some works done but how many times can we ask," he told reporters. When asked whether Yediyurappa should continue as the Chief Minister, Patil said he would not talk about it in the media.

"I will tell only our senior party leaders. I will tell them whatever is in the best interest of the state in clear terms. We will abide by our high command. If they say the Chief Minister should continue let it be so and if they want to change the leadership, we will abide by it," he added.