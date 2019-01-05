Trouble for Akhilesh Yadav, CBI may question him

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jan 5: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav could be questioned by the CBI in connection with the illegal sand mining, said reports.

They said Yadav was holding additional charge of the mining department between 2012 and June 2013.

Another former minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, who held the portfolio of the mining department, is also likely to be summoned by the CBI in the case, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at residences of BSP leader Satyadev Dikshit, SP MLC Ramesh Mishra and IAS officer B Chandrakala in connection with illegal sand mining case in Uttar Pradesh.The searches were spread across multiple districts including Jalaun, Hamirpur, Lucknow and also in the national capital, police told PTI.

CBI Sources told news agency ANI that searches were conducted at 14 places in Jalao, Hamirpur, Noida, Lucknow and Kanpur. 11 people incl govt officials involved. For a limited period, there was a ban on the mining, however, the government officials allowed mining even during the ban period.

