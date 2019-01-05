  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Trouble for Akhilesh Yadav, CBI may question him

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 5: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav could be questioned by the CBI in connection with the illegal sand mining, said reports.

    They said Yadav was holding additional charge of the mining department between 2012 and June 2013.

    Akhilesh Yadav
    Akhilesh Yadav

    Another former minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, who held the portfolio of the mining department, is also likely to be summoned by the CBI in the case, they said.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at residences of BSP leader Satyadev Dikshit, SP MLC Ramesh Mishra and IAS officer B Chandrakala in connection with illegal sand mining case in Uttar Pradesh.The searches were spread across multiple districts including Jalaun, Hamirpur, Lucknow and also in the national capital, police told PTI.

    [Illegal sand mining: CBI conducts searches at IAS officer, MLAs' residences]

    CBI Sources told news agency ANI that searches were conducted at 14 places in Jalao, Hamirpur, Noida, Lucknow and Kanpur. 11 people incl govt officials involved. For a limited period, there was a ban on the mining, however, the government officials allowed mining even during the ban period.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    akhilesh yadav cbi mayawati uttar pradesh uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 21:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue