Tropical Cyclone 'Maha' to make landfall in Guj in next 48 hours; Heavy rains likely in Maharashtra

Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Nov 04: Severe cyclonic storm Maha is likely to make landfall along Gujarat coast between Dwarka and Diu on the night of November 6 and bring heavy to very heavy rains till the next day, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

It is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next six hours before making landfall, it added.

"Severe cyclonic storm Maha lay centred at 580 kilometres southwest of Diu and 550 km southwest of Veraval. It is most likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and make landfall between Dwarka and Diu on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning with wind speeds of 120 kilometres per hour," said regional IMD director Jayanta Sarkar.

"The storm will cause heavy to very heavy rains in Saurashtra and south Gujarat on November 6-7. It is moving towards Oman but will recurve towards Gujarat coast on Monday," Sarkar informed. Officials said ports across Saurashtra have been asked to hoist danger signal number two to warn vessels and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government has issued heavy rain and thundershowers warning for north Konkan and north-central part of the state from November 6-8 due to cyclone ''Maha''.

Fishermen have been asked to return to the shores and all the district administrations have been asked to remain alert.