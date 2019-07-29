Troop deployment linked to big clean up in Valley: Here is why NC-PDP are fuelling speculations

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 29: There has been plenty of action in Jammu and Kashmir and the local politicians have tried to convey to the people that the Centre is in the process of abolishing Article 35A.

Several top officials that OneIndia spoke with said that the additional security in the Valley is aimed at cleaning up the state of various issues that relates to terror funding, illegal money involving top personalities which include both politicians and separatists.

The National Investigation and Enforcement Directorate are already investigating several cases relating to terror funding. NIA officials confirmed that they have finished only a small part of the probe. There are several top personalities including politicians who are part of this rung, which has helped channelise the funds in a bid to spread havoc in the Valley.

A routine policing exercise says officials on order seeking details of Mosques in Srinagar

The Centre is preparing for an election in the state and wants the atmosphere to be absolutely peaceful before it is held. Sources also said that there is no truth in the rumours being spread about Article 35A being abolished. While that is on the mind of the Centre, the process would be initiated only once a government is in place in Jammu and Kashmir, the source also added.

Earlier in the day, minister, Jitendra Singh said that all the noise is being made by the NC and PDP.

They feel that they are losing the peoples's mandate. They have been carrying forward their legacy with 8 to 10 per cent voter turn out. He said that action is being taken by the government against scams and hawala transactions. There is also a probe into the J&K Bank and they are scared that big names would come out.

Another official that this correspondent spoke with said that the news relating to Article 35A is not true. This is a propaganda that is being spread by the local politicians to provoke the people. Any decision of this nature will be taken after following the due course of law, the official also said.

While the NIA and ED will go all out and probe every possible angle relating to the financial transactions in the state, there is also strong intelligence that major terror attacks would be staged as India readies for elections in the state.

The exercise was undertaken after several intelligence inputs suggested that the ISI would look to carry out a big strike ahead of Independence Day, officials said.

Further there has been an increase in the number of visitors owing to Amarnath Yatra and the ISI would look for some misadventure in the Valley.

During a meeting of the National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval with security forces, he was informed about Pakistan launching major strikes in the Valley. A requisition was made for additional troops in view of the same, the source told OneIndia.

In the midst of these developments, a letter seeking details regarding Mosques has also added to the speculation. An order by the Srinagar senior superintendent of police to the zonal SPs reads, " please provide details of Mosques and their managements falling with your respective jurisdiction as per enclosed pro forma to this office immediately for onward submission to higher authorities. The authorities have however termed this as a routine exercise.

Letter alerting Railway officials in Valley to prepare for emergency situation, revoked, termed fake

Officials say that this exercise is being carried out to update the data for policing. It is part of normal policing, SSP of Srinagar, Dr Haseeb Mughal said.

Such orders have been routine in the Valley and the police tend to take details of not just Mosques, but of Gurdwaras, Temples and other religious places. This is yet another attempt to cause panic in the state, officials also said.