    Tripura registers second COVID-19 death

    Agartala, July 12: Tripura registered its second COVID-19 fatality on Saturday after a 72-year-old man died at a hospital here, officials said.

    He was admitted at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) on Friday with COVID-19 symptoms and liver ailments, health secretary Sanjay Kumar Rakesh said.

    The man was a resident of Khowai district, which is about 50 km from here, he said.

    "He was admitted with hepatic liver ailment to the Agartala Medical College and his swabs were also tested, which came positive. He died at 8 PM this evening," the official said.

    A 42-year-old man died on June 9 last in the same hospital due to the coronavirus infection.

    Tripura has so far registered a total of 1,932 cases, of which 1,372 persons were discharged after recovery.

    Currently, 541 persons are undergoing treatment in different COVID care centres in the state, while 345 persons are quarantined at different facilities and 4,860 are in home quarantine.

    Sunday, July 12, 2020, 9:40 [IST]
