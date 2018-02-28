Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya exit polls in numbers

The exit polls are out and it has indicated a major surge for the BJP in north east. Two exit polls have given the upper hand to the BJP in Tripura which has been a Marxist stronghold for over 2 decades.

The polls were conducted for the states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya by Axis MyINdia and News 24, NewsX and CVoter.

Exit polls, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya in numbers:

Tripura Assembly Exit Polls
  Axis MyIndia and News24 Newsx CVoter
BJP+IPFT 45-50 35-45 24-32
Left Front 9-10 14-23 26-34
CVoter 24-32 26-34 0-2
Nagaland Assembly Exit Polls
  Newsx CVoter
BJP+ 27-32 25-31
Congress 0-2 0-4
NPF 20-25 19-25
Meghalaya Assembly Exit Polls
  Axis MyIndia and News24 Newsx CVoter
BJP 30 8-12 4-8
Congress 20 13-17 13-19
PDF 3 - -
NCP 2 - -
NPP - 23-27 17-23
Others 4 - -

