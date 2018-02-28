Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya exit polls in numbers

The exit polls are out and it has indicated a major surge for the BJP in north east. Two exit polls have given the upper hand to the BJP in Tripura which has been a Marxist stronghold for over 2 decades.
The polls were conducted for the states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya by Axis MyINdia and News 24, NewsX and CVoter.
Exit polls, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya in numbers:
|Tripura Assembly Exit Polls
|Axis MyIndia and News24
|Newsx
|CVoter
|BJP+IPFT
|45-50
|35-45
|24-32
|Left Front
|9-10
|14-23
|26-34
|CVoter
|24-32
|26-34
|0-2
|Nagaland Assembly Exit Polls
|Newsx
|CVoter
|BJP+
|27-32
|25-31
|Congress
|0-2
|0-4
|NPF
|20-25
|19-25
|Meghalaya Assembly Exit Polls
|Axis MyIndia and News24
|Newsx
|CVoter
|BJP
|30
|8-12
|4-8
|Congress
|20
|13-17
|13-19
|3
|-
|-
|NCP
|2
|-
|-
|NPP
|-
|23-27
|17-23
|Others
|4
|-
|-
