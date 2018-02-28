Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya exit polls in numbers

The exit polls are out and it has indicated a major surge for the BJP in north east. Two exit polls have given the upper hand to the BJP in Tripura which has been a Marxist stronghold for over 2 decades.

The polls were conducted for the states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya by Axis MyINdia and News 24, NewsX and CVoter.

Exit polls, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya in numbers:

Tripura Assembly Exit Polls Axis MyIndia and News24 Newsx CVoter BJP+IPFT 45-50 35-45 24-32 Left Front 9-10 14-23 26-34 CVoter 24-32 26-34 0-2

Nagaland Assembly Exit Polls Newsx CVoter BJP+ 27-32 25-31 Congress 0-2 0-4 NPF 20-25 19-25

Meghalaya Assembly Exit Polls Axis MyIndia and News24 Newsx CVoter BJP 30 8-12 4-8 Congress 20 13-17 13-19 PDF 3 - - NCP 2 - - NPP - 23-27 17-23 Others 4 - -

