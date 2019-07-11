Tripura launches awareness campaign on Japanese Encephalitis

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Agartala, July 11: The Health department has launched an awareness campaign on Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Tripura after outbreak of the disease in neighbouring Assam, a senior official said on Thursday.

Health secretary Dr Debasish Basu said, "We have informed all the Chief Medical Officers of the districts to remain alert about the spread of Japanese Encephalitis after the disease affected some parts of neighbouring Assam.

We have also directed our officials to create awareness about it". Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of North Tripura district, Dr Jagdish Nama said on June 15 one patient was found infected with Japanese Encephalitis at Damcherra, a remote tribal hamlet in the district. "We visited the patient's locality.

We started awareness camps in the area and other adjacent areas. We have also alerted our staffs in various primary health centres in our district to keep a close watch on the situation", he told reporters. More than fifty people have died of Japanese Encephalitis in Assam since January this year.