Tripura Elections 2018: Prominent faces behind BJP's ZERO to HERO performance

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was polled less than 1. 54 per cent votes and won zero seats in 2013 assembly elections. Out of 50 seats, BJP had lost deposit in 49 seats. On the other hand Left parties had a vote share of 49 per cent. The CPI(M)-led Left Front has been power in the state since 1993.

This assembly election, indeed, more than remarkable for the saffron party. This year BJP campaigned in full vigour with key players at the helm. BJP's pre-poll alliance with Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) paid dividends in the Left-ruled state.

Technically, BJP marked its first presence in Tripura Assembly after six former Trinamool Congress legislators joined the party in Agartala in August 2017. The MLAs who defected from Congress to TMC had announced that BJP was only party that can ensure end of CPI(M) regime in Tripura in Assembly elections.

Party standing in 2013 assembly elections:

Himanta Biswa Sarma A prominent face in Tripura elections and Northeast India as well. BJP leadership appointed Himanta Biswa Sarma the convener of the newly constituted North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). The main objective of the alliance will be all-round development of the North East and better coordination among the states and Centre. Sarma won the 2016 Assembly elections and was sworn in as Cabinet Minister on 24 May 2016. He has been allotted portfolios like Finance, Health & Family Welfare, Education, Planning and Development, Tourism, Pension and Public Grievances. Sunil Deodhar A day before D-Day Sunil Deodhar told BD TV "Shocking results are going to come tomorrow. NJP will sweep Tripura. People want change from CPM." Sunil V. Deodhar is a Bharatiya Janata Party politician and the state in-charge of Tripura. In the 2014 Indian general election, Deodhar was appointed as the campaign manager to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varnasi. Deodhar, who hails from Maharashtra, is the BJP's national "Prabhari" in Tripura and has been spearheading various agitations on behalf of his party against the ruling Left Front. Biplab Kumar Deb He has been the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura since 7 January 2016. He contested the election from Banamalipur Constituency in Agartala, which was held by Indian National Congress MLA Gopal Roy. He also faced Communist Party of India (Marxist) youth leader Amol Chokroborty. Biplab Deb led a door to door campaign in his constituency with senior leader Sunil Deodhar. He later returned to Tripura after an absence of 15 years. He was a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer and previously campaigned in elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council. Ecstatic BJP supporters BJP workers celebrate historical victory in Tripura assembly elections. Courtesy: ANI news

