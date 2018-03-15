Tripura elections 2018: Dy CM Jishnu Deb Burman wins Charilam seat

BJP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Deb Burman won the Charilam assembly seat in Tripura. He is also the state BJP vice-president. The deputy chief minister, a member of Tripura's royal family, was sworn in by Governor Tathagata Roy on March 9, along with Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present on the occasion.

Deb Burman was pitted against Arjun Debbarma of the Congress, Uma Shankar Debbarma of the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT) and Independent contestant Jyotilal Debbarma.

After the death of Ramendra Narayan Debbarma on February 11, the CPI(M) had fielded Palash Debbarma from the seat. However, on Friday, the party withdrew his candidature alleging large-scale post-poll violence in the constituency.

The election in 59 seats for the 60-member Assembly was held on February 18. The BJP and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) combine swept to power in the state winning 43 out of the 59 seats for which elections were held.

(With agency inputs)

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day