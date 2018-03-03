Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
NPF027
NDPP115
OTH015
Tripura - 59
BJP35
CPIM16
OTH8
Meghalaya - 59
CONG21
NPP19
OTH19
X
Nagaland Results (60/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
NPF02738
NDPP1150
BJP0111
NPP020
IND018
JDU011
CONG008
NCP004
Tripura Results (59/60)
Close
PartyW2013
BJP350
CPIM1649
IPFT80
CPI01
CONG010
Meghalaya Results (59/60)
Close
PartyW2013
CONG2129
NPP192
UDP68
PDF40
IND313
BJP20
HSPDP24
KHNAM10
NCP12
pic.twitter.com/ya7IZNYVQK pic.twitter.com/RG6LsOsWDk pic.twitter.com/1o18kDFlV9

Tripura Election results 2018: Left not 'right' for any part of the country, says Amit Shah

Posted By:
BJP National President Amit Shah said BJP's golden period will not start until and until BJP comes to power in Odisha, West Bengal and Kerala, saying the party will come to power in Karnataka.

Amit Shah thanked 'brothers and sisters of Tripura' for their massive support to BJP, saying this is the victory of PM Narendra Modi's politics of development and his commitment to the welfare of North-Eastern region of India.

BJP National President Amit Shah. Courtesy: ANI news
BJP National President Amit Shah. Courtesy: ANI news

In a press conference after the historic victory in Tripura, Amit Shah, said, " In 2014 Narendra Modi Ji had said western side of the nation has developed a lot but the same has not reached the eastern side yet. He immediately started his 'Act East Policy'. I believe this is the victory of his policies, stamped by the 3 states of the north-east."

"BJP might have a clear majority in Tripura but we will also include other members of our alliance in the cabinet. We will march towards Karnataka, with this massive victory with us," Shah said.

 "As far as Left is concerned, it is proved that Left not 'right' for any part of the country" (Jahan tak Left ka sawaal hai, ye siddh ho chuka hai ki Left desh ke kisi bhi kshetra ke liye right nahi hai).  

"Even if we don't count Meghalaya, BJP and NDA have governance in 21 states across the nation today. Mandate after mandate has been in the favour of Narendra Modi Ji and is government, Shah added. 

OneIndia News

