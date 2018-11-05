  • search

Tripura CM to keep cows at home to motivate cattle rearing in State

    Agartala, Nov 5: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Sunday expressed his wish to domesticate cows at the Chief Minister's residence here along with his family and consume its milk.

    ''Today, I am announcing that I will start domestication of cows at the CM residence along with my family and will consume its milk. This will also inspire people of Tripura to do the same and would help fight malnutrition,''the Tripura CM said.

    ''We're about to launch a scheme for distributing cows among 5,000 families. I'm not against setting big industries but in that one has to invest Rs 10,000 crores for employing 2,000 people but if I give 10,000 cows to 5,000 families they'll start earning in 6 months, Deb said.

    'Is there any industry that starts giving income in six month's time, it takes six months for purchasing land," he asked.

    Deb said this at the end of the valedictory program of the three-day 'Chintan Shibir' at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala on Sunday.

    This is not the first time that the CM has made such a claim in support of jobs. In August, he claimed that the youths in Tripura run after political parties for government jobs and asked them to not waste their "crucial time" and instead milk cows or set up 'paan' shop to earn a living.

    "There should be a cow in every house. Why run after 'netas' for government jobs? Milk is being sold at Rs 50 per litre. Graduates should get cows and milk them to earn Rs 10 lakh in 10 years instead of running after political parties," Deb said.

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 11:19 [IST]
