Tripura: A blend of youth and tribals is what took BJP past the finishing line

The battle at Tripura was won by the BJP. It pushed the Left out of its bastion of over 2 decades. This was in fact the first major test for the Left in Tripura after a stint of 25 years in office.

Looking at the results, it became clear that the youth tilted heavily in favour of the BJP. Tripura recorded a voting pecentage of over 91. The BJP had said after polling that it was a clear indication that it was a vote for change.

The victory in Tripura is a huge achievement for the BJP considering it had 1.5 per cent of the vote share in 2013.

Wooing the youth of Tripura paid off for the BJP. The social media team of the BJP put in all its might to ensure that the younger voters were tapped. The BJP's Tripura in-charge, Sunil Deodhar is elated. He says that that his party had expected this victory. The people were tired of the same old government and were looking for a change and that has reflected in the results, he said over phone.

While it still unclear what the exact voting pattern has been, the BJP did try breaking into the 20 crucial constituencies which were reserved for tribals. This has consistently been a Left bastion expect for in 1988 when the tribal votes went to the Congress combine.

The BJP feels that it was the youth and the tribal votes which did the trick for them. While the youth always showed an incline towards the BJP during this election, the party feels that a change in the voting pattern of tribals is what took them past the finishing line.

OneIndia News

