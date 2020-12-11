Tripura BJP MLAs, ministers want Biplab Deb to continue as CM

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Agartala, Dec 11: When the north-eastern state sees a political turmoil over Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's holding the position, a majority of state MLAs and ministers have vouched faith in the CM and said they wanted him to continue in his post.

The assertion on Thursday came after Deb said he would hold a "public mandate event" in Agartala on December 13, claiming that he would resign if he was rejected.

However, the even has been cancelled after the central BJP stepped in two days ago and asked him not to hold a public meeting next week to seek the "people's mandate" on whether he should continue as CM.

Deb being 'hurt' and 'pained' had called for the event after some BJP workers raised slogans of 'Biplab Hatao, BJP Bachao' (Remove Biplab, Save BJP) during BJP state observer Vinod Sonkar's visit in Tripura on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma said on Thursday BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and Sonkar urged the CM to cancel the "public opinion test".

Devvarma also said the party would investigate the sloganeering episode as the party expressed concern on the "actual political identity" of those who raised anti-Biplab slogans and said they might not be BJP workers.

Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Manoj Kanti Deb said they had paid a "courtesy call" on the CM on their own, adding that all party legislators and ministers have unequivocally said they wanted Deb to continue as chief minister and have vouched their support to him.

Transport Minister Pranajit Singh Roy, who had also called on Deb, told reporters that he had total confidence in the CM.

Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said he called on the CM out of courtesy. He praised Deb for his "simplicity" and said he "hadn't seen any other CM with such a positive outlook ever".

BJP has 36 MLAs in the 60-member assembly and runs the government in alliance with tribal alliance partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), which has eight legislators.