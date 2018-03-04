Tripura: BJP to celebrate 'Vijay Diwas' across the country today

After Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) historic win in Tripura Assembly election, the party is all set to celebrate this noteworthy mandate as Vijay Diwas all across the country.

The BJP on Saturday demolished the Left rule in Tripura by winning a two-third majority with ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT).

With the BJP's win, the uninterrupted 25-year-old rule of the CPI(M)-led Left Front has been brought to an end by the saffron party.

The BJP and ally IPFT in Tripura has together won 43 out of 59 Assembly constituencies. The alliance took away all the 20 seats which was reserved for the tribals. while the IPFT won eight seats, BJP alone won 35 seats, four more than the halfway mark.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.