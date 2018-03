Tripura Assembly Elections 2018: Constituency-wise results

After Tripura assembly elections results 2018 were announced, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a history in the state after the CPM suffered a humiliating defeat in its citadel of 25 years. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 34 seats on its own, while its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), was victorious in 8 constituencies. It is a huge turnaround for BJP, which had no MLAs in the 60-member House and had got only around 1.5 per cent votes in the assembly election five years back.

Here are the list of constituency-wise results in Tripura Assembly Election:



Constituency Name Winning Candidate Winning Party Agartala SUDIP ROY BARMAN Bharatiya Janata Party Amarpur RANJIT DAS Bharatiya Janata Party Ambassa PARIMAL DEBBARMA Bharatiya Janata Party Ampinagar SINDHU CHANDRA JAMATIA Indigenousn People's Front Of Tripura Asharambari MEVAR KR JAMATIA Indigenousn People's Front Of Tripura Badharghat DILIP SARKAR Bharatiya Janata Party Bagbassa BIJITA NATH Communist Party of India (Marxist) Bagma RAM PADA JAMATIA Bharatiya Janata Party Bamutia KRISHNADHAN DAS Bharatiya Janata Party Banamalipur BIPLAB KUMAR DEB Bharatiya Janata Party arjala DILIP KUMAR DAS Bharatiya Janata Party Belonia ARUN CHANDRA BHAUMIK Bharatiya Janata Party Bishalgarh BHANULAL SAHA Communist Party of India (Marxist) Boxanagar SAHID CHOUDHURI Communist Party of India (Marxist) Chandipur TAPAN CHAKRABORTI Communist Party of India (Marxist) Chawamanu SAMBHU LAL CHAKMA Bharatiya Janata Party Dhanpur MANIK SARKAR Communist Party of India (Marxist) Dharmanagar BISWABANDHU SEN Bharatiya Janata Party Fatikroy SUDHANGSHU DAS Bharatiya Janata Party Golaghati BIRENDRA KISHORE DEBBARMA Bharatiya Janata Party Hrishyamukh BADAL CHOUDHURY Communist Party of India (Marxist) Jolaibari JASHABIR TRIPURA Communist Party of India (Marxist) Jubarajnagar RAMENDRA CHANDRA DEBNATH Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kadamtala-Kurti ISLAM UDDIN Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kailashahar MOBOSHAR ALI Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kakraban-Salgarah RATAN KUMAR BHOWMIK Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar PINAKI DAS CHOWDHURY Bharatiya Janata Party Kamalasagar NARAYAN CHANDRA CHOWDHURI Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kamalpur MANOJ KANTI DEB Bharatiya Janata Party Kanchanpur PREM KUMAR REANG Indigenousn People's Front Of Tripura Karbook BURBA MOHAN TRIPURA Bharatiya Janata Party Karmachara DIBA CHANDRA HRANGKHAWL Bharatiya Janata Party Khayerpur RATAN CHAKRABORTY Bharatiya Janata Party Khowai NIRMAL BISWAS Communist Party of India (Marxist) Krishnapur ATUL DEBBARMA Bharatiya Janata Party Majlishpur SUSHANTA CHOWDHURY Bharatiya Janata Party Mandaibazar DHIRENDRA DEBBARMA Indigenousn People's Front Of Tripura Manu PRAVAT CHOWDHURY Communist Party of India (Marxist) Matarbari BIPLAB KUMAR GHOSH Bharatiya Janata Party Mohanpur RATAN LAL NATH Bharatiya Janata Party Nalchar SUBHASH CHANDRA DAS Bharatiya Janata Party Pabiachhara BHAGABAN DAS Bharatiya Janata Party Panisagar BINAY BHUSHAN DAS Bharatiya Janata Party Pencharthal SANTANA CHAKMA Bharatiya Janata Party Pratapgarh REBATI MOHAN DAS Bharatiya Janata Party Radhakishorepur PRANAJIT SINGHA ROY Bharatiya Janata Party Raima Valley DHANANJOY TRIPURA Indigenousn People's Front Of Tripura Rajnagar SUDHAN DAS Communist Party of India (Marxist) Ramchandraghat PRASANTA DEBBARMA Indigenousn People's Front Of Tripura Ramnagar SURAJIT DATTA Bharatiya Janata Party Sabroom SANKAR ROY Bharatiya Janata Party Santirbazar PRAMOD REANG Bharatiya Janata Party Simna BRISHAKETU DEBBARMA Indigenousn People's Front Of Tripura Sonamura SHYAMAL CHAKRABORTY Communist Party of India (Marxist) Surma ASHIS DAS Bharatiya Janata Party Suryamaninagar RAM PRASAD PAUL Bharatiya Janata Party Takarjala NARENDRA CHANDRA DEBBARMA Indigenousn People's Front Of Tripura Teliamura KALYANI ROY Bharatiya Janata Party Town Bordowali ASISH KUMAR SAHA Bharatiya Janata Party

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.