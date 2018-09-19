Triple talaq Ordinance passed: Who said what

Modi govt making this into a political issue

In its first reaction, the Congress said the amended bill doesn't address their concerns about how a triple talaq victim will be compensated if the husband is jailed. "We had suggested the provision of attaching the property of a husband but the Modi government is not interested in giving justice to Muslim women,"said Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

Triple Talaq Ordinance is anti-Muslim, Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Triple Talaq Ordinance is anti-Muslim. We have always maintained this stand. This Ordinance is against the Fundamental Right of Equality. This is a law specifically against Muslims.

Hardeep Singh Puri 'delighted'

Minister of state for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on the Triple Talaq bill.

In a series of tweets, he said that the efforts to pass the Triple Talaq bull were "thwarted by those who would rather let our Muslim sisters live as unequal partners."

He also said that he was "delighted" the Cabinet gave its approval to the "historic" Triple Talaq ordinance.