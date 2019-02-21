  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Triple Talaq is illegal and punishable in second Ordinance

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 21: The President of India has promulgated the The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Second Ordinance, 2019 (Ord. 4 of 2019) on Thursday.

    Muslim women display placards during a protest against triple talaq bill in New Delhi. PTI file photo
    Muslim women display placards during a protest against 'triple talaq' bill in New Delhi. PTI file photo

    The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Second Ordinance, 2019 has been promulgated to give continued effect to the provisions brought in by the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019.

    Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav says triple talaq ordinance will be used as 'weapon against minorities'

    This Ordinance, inter alia, declares the practice of triple talaq to be void and illegal and also to make it an offence punishable with imprisonment up to three years and fine.

    The Ordinance will protect the rights of married Muslim women and deter the practice of divorce by triple talaq (i.e., talaq -e -biddat). It also provide for payment of subsistence allowance and custody of minor children.

    Read more about:

    triple talaq president

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue