Triple Talaq is illegal and punishable in second Ordinance

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 21: The President of India has promulgated the The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Second Ordinance, 2019 (Ord. 4 of 2019) on Thursday.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Second Ordinance, 2019 has been promulgated to give continued effect to the provisions brought in by the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2019.

This Ordinance, inter alia, declares the practice of triple talaq to be void and illegal and also to make it an offence punishable with imprisonment up to three years and fine.

The Ordinance will protect the rights of married Muslim women and deter the practice of divorce by triple talaq (i.e., talaq -e -biddat). It also provide for payment of subsistence allowance and custody of minor children.