Triple Talaq bill in Rajya Sabha updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after uproar by opposition

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 31: The government is confident that the triple talaq bill, which criminalises the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men, will find support in the Rajya Sabha, whose approval is necessary for the bill to become law.

The contentious triple talaq bill was passed by the Lok Sabha for the second time in less than a year after a heated debate Thursday.

"I appreciate the maturity of the Rajya Sabha and also the sensitivity of the issue. We believe that we will get support in the Rajya Sabha," Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters during a Cabinet briefing.

The bill should not be about "political opposition" as it talks about justice for woman victims of triple talaq, he said.

The passage of the bill in the Upper House is likely to be a difficult task for the government as it lacks a majority there unlike in the Lok Sabha.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, and some regional parties such as the AIADMK, which has often supported the government in Parliament, have already expressed their reservations against the bill.

According to reports, Opposition parties to move the resolution demanding that the Triple Talaq Bill be sent to the Select Committee. Also, to demand vote on the resolution before the Bill is taken up. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after uproar by opposition over different issues. Meeting underway in Parliament, chaired by PM Narendra Modi. Party President Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley & Home Minister Rajnath Singh present in the meeting Meeting of opposition parties begins in Rajya Sabha LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament TMC moves a motion for reference of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2018 (Triple Talaq Bill), as passed by Lok Sabha, to a Select Committee of Rajya Sabha. The Congress and the BJP have issued whips to their members to be present in the House on Monday and other parties have also asked their MPs to be present in full strength when the bill is taken up. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will table the bill in the Rajya Sabha. The bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha -- 245 voting in favour and 11 opposing it -- on Thursday amid a walkout by the Opposition.

(With PTI inputs)