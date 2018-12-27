Triple talaq bill passed by Lok Sabha amidst walkout by Congress, AIADMK

India

oi-PTI

By Pti

New Delhi, Dec 27: Lok Sabha Thursday passed the bill which criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq with the government rejecting the contention that it was aimed at targeting a particular community.

The opposition, which had been demanding that the bill be referred to a 'joint select committee', staged a walkout when its demand was rejected by the government.

Just before the bill was to be passed by a voice vote, the opposition sought a division and the bill was passed by 245 votes in favour and 11 against it.

Also read: Book by RSS think tank tells, victims of triple talaq want punishment for their husbands

Congress, TMC, AIADMK and RJD staged walkout soon after Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad concluded his reply.

Several amendments moved by opposition were negated by a division that was insisted by opposition members.

PTI