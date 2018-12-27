  • search
    Triple Talaq Bill Live: RS Prasad to move the bill for discussion in LS

    New Delhi, Dec 27: The BJP-led government will push for the contentious Triple Talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The politically sensitive bill which seeks to make the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslim men a penal offence will come up for discussion in the Lower House.

    The Lok Sabha had last week decided to take up the bill on December 27 after the Congress agreed to participate in the debate.

    As the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, was taken up for consideration, Leader of the Congress in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, had then suggested it be taken up for discussion next week. The fresh Bill to make the practice of triple talaq among Muslims a penal offence was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 17 to replace an ordinance issued in September. The BJP has issued a whip to all its MPs to be present in the House.

    Stay tuned for Live updates here:

    Dec 27, 2018 9:21 AM

    Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to move the Triple Talaq bill to be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha today.

    Dec 27, 2018 8:22 AM

    The BJP has numbers in the Lok Sabha, but the same cannot be said about the Rajya Sabha.

    Dec 27, 2018 8:21 AM

    An ordinance has a life of six months. But from the day a session begins, it has to be replaced by a bill which should be passed by Parliament within 42 days (six weeks), else it lapses.

    Dec 27, 2018 8:21 AM

    The government issued an ordinance in September, incorporating the amendments.

    Dec 27, 2018 8:20 AM

    The fresh Bill to make the practice of triple talaq among Muslims a penal offence was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 17 to replace an ordinance issued in September.

    Important facts about the Triple Talaq Bill:

    • The fresh Bill to make the practice of triple talaq among Muslims a penal offence was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 17 to replace an ordinance issued in September.
    • Under the proposed law, giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and void, and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.
    • The government issued an ordinance in September, incorporating the amendments.
    • An ordinance has a life of six months. But from the day a session begins, it has to be replaced by a bill which should be passed by Parliament within 42 days (six weeks), else it lapses.
    • The government is at liberty to re-promulgate the ordinance if the bill fails to get through Parliament.

