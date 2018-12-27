Triple Talaq Bill Live: Uproar over contentious bill continues, LS adjourned till 2pm

New Delhi, Dec 27: The BJP-led government will push for the contentious Triple Talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The politically sensitive bill which seeks to make the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslim men a penal offence will come up for discussion in the Lower House.
The Lok Sabha had last week decided to take up the bill on December 27 after the Congress agreed to participate in the debate.
As the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, was taken up for consideration, Leader of the Congress in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, had then suggested it be taken up for discussion next week. The fresh Bill to make the practice of triple talaq among Muslims a penal offence was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 17 to replace an ordinance issued in September. The BJP has issued a whip to all its MPs to be present in the House.
Dec 27, 2018 1:29 PM
Congress MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are in a huddle to decide the party's strategy during the triple talaq bill debate that is likely to be taken up after 2pm.
Dec 27, 2018 12:11 PM
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day over Cauvery and other issues.
Dec 27, 2018 12:10 PM
LS adjourned again. Discussion on Triple Talaq will come up at 2pm.
Dec 27, 2018 12:08 PM
The Lok Sabha sitting resumed at 12 noon after it was adjourned due to uproar by Opposition over Rafale deal and other issues.
Dec 27, 2018 11:16 AM
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar.
Dec 27, 2018 11:13 AM
Debate on Triple Talaq Bill begin in Lok Sabha.
Dec 27, 2018 11:10 AM
The bill was earlier taken up for discussion on last Thursday but Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge urged the House to table the bill on December 27.
Dec 27, 2018 11:09 AM
"We will take part in the discussion and keep forward our opinion. We will appeal to the govt that it should not interfere in a religious matter," Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge tells ANI.
Dec 27, 2018 10:39 AM
Congress issues whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today, ANI reported while quoting sources,
Dec 27, 2018 10:09 AM
The BJP on December 25 issued a three-line whip asking all its MPs to be present in the Lok Sabha as it plans to move for passing the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, commonly known as the Triple Talaq Bill.
Dec 27, 2018 9:21 AM
Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to move the Triple Talaq bill to be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha today.
Dec 27, 2018 8:22 AM
The BJP has numbers in the Lok Sabha, but the same cannot be said about the Rajya Sabha.
Dec 27, 2018 8:21 AM
An ordinance has a life of six months. But from the day a session begins, it has to be replaced by a bill which should be passed by Parliament within 42 days (six weeks), else it lapses.
Dec 27, 2018 8:21 AM
The government issued an ordinance in September, incorporating the amendments.
Dec 27, 2018 8:20 AM
The fresh Bill to make the practice of triple talaq among Muslims a penal offence was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 17 to replace an ordinance issued in September.
Important facts about the Triple Talaq Bill:
Under the proposed law, giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and void, and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband.
The government is at liberty to re-promulgate the ordinance if the bill fails to get through Parliament.
