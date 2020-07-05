  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram from July 6

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 05: The Kerala government on Sunday decided to impose triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits following a spike in coronavirus cases.

    The lockdown would be implemented from 6 AM on July 6 and would last for a week.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Triple lockdown will be implemented in the city corporation limit for one week starting from tomorrow. People should not venture out. We need strict restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. During the triple lockdown, there will be more restrictions. Only the necessary services will be allowed,"

    Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.

    The announcement comes hours after the minister said the district was 'sitting on an active volcano' with rising number of Covid-19 cases and there was no guarantee that there would be no community spread.

    Surendran, who is also in charge of the district, said the courts here would remain closed.

    "There will be no public transportation. Only the medical, other essential shops and hospitals will function. People can go to medical shops with a proper prescription," he said.

    106-year-old Delhi man who was child during Spanish Flu survives Coronavirus

    The Minister's office warned of action against those who venture out unnecessarily.

    The Kerala University has declared the cancellation of all exams in view of the lockdown.

    Earlier in the day, the Minister told reporters that the state government has decided to conduct more antigen tests in the district to check the spread of the virus.

    He said the restrictions in force in containment zones would be tightened and food delivery boys would be tested.

    Meanwhile, state police chief Loknath Behera told media that all the roads leading to the city would be closed and only essential services will be allowed to ply.

    "No vehicle movement will be allowed inside the city. In the corporation limit, only medical shops and essential shops like provisional stores will be allowed. Rest of the establishments will be closed. The state secretariat and other government offices will remain closed," Behera was quoted as saying in a release.

    Kerala on Sunday reported second-highest single-day rise of 225 Covid-19 cases, including seven jawans of an Army unit in the state, taking the total to 5,429.

    More THIRUVANANTHAPURAM News

    Read more about:

    thiruvananthapuram coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue