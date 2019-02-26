  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Trinamool posts video on Oscars, shows best actor’s role goes to PM Narendra Modi

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 26: As the Lok Sabha election approaches, the mercury is also heading north. Initiatives are being witnessed in the anti-Narendra Modi camp to join hands and put up a joint fight against the man and his BJP. One of the leaders who has played a key role in building up an Opposition alliance is West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Banerjee went on the offensive against the Modi government in the TMC's core committee meeting in Kolkata on Monday, February 25. And his party also did not spare any effort in ridiculing the PM in a tweet over his recent gesture of washing the feet of sanitation workers at the Kumbh Mela.

    The TMC posted a spoof video in which Modi is shown accepting the best actor's award at the just concluded Oscars for his feet-washing act. The video received nearly 4,000 likes but there were also a lot of negative reaction to it.

    On Sunday, February 24, Modi was seen in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) to take a holy dip in the Ganga and then paid his respect to some sanitation workers and handed them the 'Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar' award. He then did the unexpected of washing the feet of the sanitation workers.

    Also Read | West Bengal: TMC leader shot dead in Behrampur

    The TMC was waiting in the wings.

    In the video that the ruling party of Bengal shared, Modi is seen flocked by a number of people who are congratulating him, apparently for winning the best actor's award.

    Anchors of this year's Academy Award - actors Gary Oldman and Allison Janney - were also heard announcing Modi's name for the best actor. The voice-over was certainly doctored from Rami Malek, the actual recipient, to Modi.

    The video was captioned "and the Oscar goes to".

    Read more about:

    trinamool congress narendra modi oscar twitter

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 10:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue