Trinamool posts video on Oscars, shows best actor’s role goes to PM Narendra Modi

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Kolkata, Feb 26: As the Lok Sabha election approaches, the mercury is also heading north. Initiatives are being witnessed in the anti-Narendra Modi camp to join hands and put up a joint fight against the man and his BJP. One of the leaders who has played a key role in building up an Opposition alliance is West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee went on the offensive against the Modi government in the TMC's core committee meeting in Kolkata on Monday, February 25. And his party also did not spare any effort in ridiculing the PM in a tweet over his recent gesture of washing the feet of sanitation workers at the Kumbh Mela.

The TMC posted a spoof video in which Modi is shown accepting the best actor's award at the just concluded Oscars for his feet-washing act. The video received nearly 4,000 likes but there were also a lot of negative reaction to it.

And the Oscar goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ysgTDYvkvr — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 25, 2019

On Sunday, February 24, Modi was seen in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) to take a holy dip in the Ganga and then paid his respect to some sanitation workers and handed them the 'Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar' award. He then did the unexpected of washing the feet of the sanitation workers.

The TMC was waiting in the wings.

In the video that the ruling party of Bengal shared, Modi is seen flocked by a number of people who are congratulating him, apparently for winning the best actor's award.

Anchors of this year's Academy Award - actors Gary Oldman and Allison Janney - were also heard announcing Modi's name for the best actor. The voice-over was certainly doctored from Rami Malek, the actual recipient, to Modi.

The video was captioned "and the Oscar goes to".