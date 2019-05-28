  • search
    New Delhi, May 28: Trinamool Congress MPs and Bengali actors Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan are massively trolled on social media after the duo shared pictures from their first day at the Parliament.

    And this isn't the first time, when their names were announced as Trinamool candidates, the actors faced trolls saying they were incompetent to run for the seats.

    Trinamool MPs Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan trolled for posing at Parliament
    Photo caption: Twitter

    While Mimi Chakraborty was dressed in a white shirt, jeans and a pair of sneakers, Nusrat Jahan, was dressed in a purple shirt and black pair of formal trousers.

    NDA expected to get majority in Rajya Sabha in November 2020

    Netizens slammed the two MPs for posing in front of the Parliament and how they dress up on their first day as Members of Parliament.

    While one Instgaram user shamed the actress by saying, "this is not film shooting", another one wrote, "Did you go there to do this drama? Please do not do this drama at the Parliament and shame Bengal."

    One user wrote in Bengali, "This is not a place for photoshoot. This is a place where you should fight for the people's rights and legislate for the country. You don't belong here."

    Both the actors won their seats defeating their respective opponents by a huge margin. However, few people of the Internet seemed more interested in their choice of clothes as opposed to their accomplishments.

    social media parliament trinamool congress

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 13:27 [IST]
