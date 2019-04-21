  • search
    Trinamool demands removal of Special poll Observer Ajay Nayak

    Kolkata, Apr 21: West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday demanded the Election Commission remove its Special Observer Ajay Nayak following his comment that the state's present condition was akin to what it used to be in Bihar 10-15 years ago.

    In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, the Trinamool said they objected to Nayak's "partial statements" as well as his his appointment, as he is a retired officer, "which is in violation of Section 20 (B) of the Representation of Peoples Act".

    Trinamool demands removal of Special poll Observer Ajay Nayak
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    Nayak on Saturday compared the election scenario in West Bengal to that of Bihar over 10 to 15 years ago, and claimed that its people "do not have any faith in the state police".

    "The (poll) situation in Bengal is like Bihar's 10 to 15 years ago. But if the people of Bihar could change that situation, I don't see why the people of Bengal can't," he said.

    Nayak was earlier the Chief Electoral Officer in Bihar. He was appointed as a special observer by the Election Commission last week, after the state BJP made several complaints about the state Chief Election Commissioner.

    Meanwhile, a poll officer who went missing from Nadia district on Thursday is yet to be traced.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 10:34 [IST]
