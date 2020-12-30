People of Bengal being driven out by Bangladeshis: Nadda

Trinamool Congress worker shot dead in Howrah

Kolkata, Dec 30: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a ruling Trinamool Congress worker outside Shalimar railway station in West Bengal's Howrah district while he was returning home from work on Tuesday evening, police said.

Dharmendra Singh, who was in his early 40s, was a member of the TMC's youth wing.

Suvendu says no discipline in TMC

"He was on a motorbike with another person. Unknown miscreants on bikes shot him from point blank range. Doctors declared him brought dead after he was taken to a hospital. We are investigating the matter," a police officer said.

Singh, who was primarily into construction business, was killed probably because of some professional rivalry, he said.

The other person who was on the motorbike with Singh was injured in the incident.