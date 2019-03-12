  • search
    Trinamool Congress MP Anupam Hazra set to join BJP today

    Kolkata, May 12: Trinamool Congress MP Anupam Hazra is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, just days ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    Hazra, the MP from Birbhum, was suspended by Trinamool Congress in January. "Time and again Anupam Hazra has done activities that don't match with the ideologies of the party. We have suspended him," Trinamool Secretary-General Partha Chatterjee had said that at time.

    Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee is likely to announce the candidates' list of her party for the Lok Sabha polls today. "We will release our candidates' list tomorrow," Banerjee told reporters at state secretariat 'Nabanna' on Monday.

    Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, the Election Commission announced on Sunday. The Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress will vie for 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 15:28 [IST]
