Trichy: ‘Pregnant’ woman riding pillion dies as cop kicks bike

A pregnant woman was killed after a traffic inspector allegedly kicked the two-wheeler on which she was travelling with her husband at Thuvakudi near Trichy on Wednesday evening.

The woman's husband, Raja, was riding his two-wheeler without a helmet and did not stop at a checkpoint near Thiruverumbur. Reportedly, inspector Kamaraj chased them on another bike and after a short distance kicked their vehicle. Raja lost balance and the couple fell down.

Some locals allege at this point the traffic inspector kicked her, causing the death. Another version says the woman was run over by another vehicle after she fell. Some people allege the officer was drunk.

Usha sustained a head injury and died on the spot, Raja was also seriously injured. The couple was near the BHEL headquarters when a police team asked them to stop.

The tragedy has triggered public anger. Hundreds of people gathered near Tiruverumbur disrupting traffic for around two hours, demanding the arrest of the policemen responsible.

According to news reports, over 3000 people gathered at the spot and agitated over the death. Despite the police informing of the arrest they refused to disperse. Angry protesters then began flinging stones at the police, who retaliated with a lathi charge forcing agitators to disperse temporarily.

In a similar incident in November, last year a policeman in Kallupalam in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district whacked a bike rider with his lathi for not wearing a helmet and speeding past when asked to stop. The biker was grievously injured.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.