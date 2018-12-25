Tribals migrated to other states due to Salwa Judoom and policy may come back to Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Dec 25: The Chhattisgarh government is apparently planning to change the Naxal policy of the government as newly appointed chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had said immediately after taking over as the chief minister of the state that his government will reach out to tribals. The chief minister's statement has given hope to thousands of tribals to come back to their own villages who were living a life of migrant in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana.

Tribals in other states are getting ready to come back home with the government planning to change its Naxal policy. If sources are to be believed then around 15 families living in Telengana expressed their willingness to come back to Chhattisgarh immediately. These families have sought help from a Social workers working in the Bastar district of the state.

Sources are saying that the government is making a policy to bring back tribals migrated to other states in view of Salwa Judoom. Several villages were set on fire during Salwa Judoom movement. Allegation of rape and murder were also made. So tribals from Sukma and Bijapur districts have fled to neighbouring states.

The government does not have any data as such that how many tribals are there in the other states. Some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) tell the number to 20-30 thousands but some other call it to one lakh. Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma said that around 1.5 lakh tribals are living close to the border.

Anti-Naxal movement Salwa Judoom was started in 2005. Around 600 villages were vacated due to the campaign run by police and the public. Migrated people were given space close to police station and police camps. There were around 47 Salwa Judoom camps.

There were allegations of the police and supporters of Salwa Judoom's atrocities against terrorists.

The matter reached the court and the Supreme Court ruled against Salwa Judoom.