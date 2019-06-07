Tribal residential schools to apply for CBSE affiliation till June 30

New Delhi, June 7: With Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) for tribal students facing issues in applying for CBSE affiliation, the board has extended the deadline for such institutes till June 30, saying this is a "special case".

Under Secretary in the Tribal Affairs Ministry P K Sahoo told PTI that EMRSs are facing issues while applying for CBSE affiliation and the matter has been taken up with the board. The board in a letter to Sahoo said the EMRSs are required to apply for affiliation under the "regular" category instead of the "independent private school" category.

"The board has granted regular affiliation to schools managed by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and run by state governments as Eklavya Model Residential Schools. Therefore, it is once again clarified that these schools are not required to apply under the independent private school category," the letter read.

"EMRSs are required to apply for affiliation in prescribed format with fee and other requirements as applicable for regular category of schools," it said. The board said that in view of the hardship being faced by schools and students, the last date for submission of online application has been extended up to June 30 for EMRSs "as a special case".

The ministry has requested state governments to make use of this opportunity and apply for CBSE affiliation, Sahoo said. There are around 226 EMRSs functional across the country and 68 of them are affiliated to CBSE. The last date for submission of application for CBSE affiliation was March 31.