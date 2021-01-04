Trials of Bharat Biotech allowed on children above 12

New Delhi, Jan 03: Bharat Biotech, which received emergency approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in the clinical trial mode is allowed to conduct its trials on children who are above the age of 12.

The vaccine has already been used for children above 12 in the last round and has been found safe. The government has said that the vaccination drive is intended only for adults by this provides hope that if there is sufficient data, then it can be extended fully to children in future.

On Sunday, Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan had clarified that the emergency approval for Covaxin is different from the one given to Serum Institute's Covishield. Covaxin's use will be in the clinical trial mode and all its recipients will be tracked and monitored as if they are taking part in a trial.