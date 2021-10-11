TRF terrorist involved in killing of civilians in J&K gunned down

Pakistan uses fake Islam is in danger narrative as main theme of its terror indoctrination

New Delhi, Oct 11: One terrorist was gunned down at Gundjahangir in the Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district today.

The terrorist was gunned down in an encounter that took place on Monday morning. The slain terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar. He was part of The Resistance Front and was involved in the recent killing of civilians at Shahgund in Bandipore.

Killed #terrorist has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT (TRF). He was involved in recent civilian #killing at Shahgund #Bandipora, IGP Kashmir said.

Meanwhile scores of terror sympathisers have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir following the killing of civilians over the past one week. The killings were claimed by a little known terror group The Resistance Front which is affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

Official sources tell OneIndia that there has been a crackdown, following the killings. Unknown pistol wielding terrorists have been carrying out the killings. It is important to break the chain to stop the killings. There is very little intelligence on these persons and hence they have not been profiled, which makes the job of tracking them difficult, the official cited above said.

With the Indian Army enhancing border patrolling, the number of infiltrations have gone down drastically. This has led to these Pakistan backed terrorists to carry out attacks in which they are identifying soft target an official also said.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency raided multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir. The agency has also arrested two terrorists of The Resistance Front, which had claimed responsibility for the killings of the civilians.

