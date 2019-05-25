Trespass to criminal intimidation, this Congress MP from Kerala has 204 pending criminal cases

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 25: Dean Kuriakose, the Congress MP from Idukki constituency has declared 204 criminal cases against himself. These include cases including cases related to committing culpable homicide, house trespass, robbery, criminal intimidation etc says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Out of the 539 Winners analysed in Lok Sabha 2019, 233 (43%) winners have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 542 Winners analysed during Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 185(34%) winners had declared criminal cases against themselves.

Out of 543 Winners analysed during Lok Sabha elections in 2009, 162(30%) Winners had declared criminal cases against themselves. There is an increase of 44% in the number of MPs with declared criminal cases since 2009.

159 (29%) winners in Lok Sabha 2019 Elections have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to rape, murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.

Out of 542 Winners analysed during Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 112(21%) Winners had declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Out of 543 Winners analysed during Lok Sabha elections in 2009, 76(14%) Winners had declared serious criminal cases against themselves. There is an increase of 109% in the number of MPs with declared serious criminal cases since 2009.

233 MPs in new Lok Sabha have pending criminal cases against them

29 Winners have declared cases related to hate speech. The chances of winning for a candidate with declared criminal cases in the Lok Sabha 2019 is 15.5% whereas for a candidate with a clean background, it is 4.7%.

116(39%) out of 301 Winners from BJP, 29(57%) out of 51 Winners from INC, 10 (43%) out of 23 Winners from DMK, 9(41%) out of 22 Winners fielded by AITC and 13 (81%) out of 16 winners from JD(U) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

87(29%) out of 301 Winners from BJP, 19(37%) out of 51 Winners from INC, 6 (26%) out of 23 Winners from DMK, 4(18%) out of 22 Winners fielded by AITC and 8 (50%) out of 16 winners from JD (U) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.