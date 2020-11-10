Trends show a stellar show by BJP in by-elections

Bypolls: Nail-biter in MP as counting for 11 states to be held on Tuesday

Ahmedabad, Nov 10: The BJP is in the lead in all 8 seats in the Gujarat by-elections. By-elections were held in 8 seats.

The by-elections were necessitated after sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in June this year. Five of them joined the BJP, which fielded them from the same constituencies in which they had contested in 2017.

Earlier the Congress was leading in one seat in Gujarat. The BJP has a vote share of 56.19 per cent. The Congress on the other hand has a vote share of 33.02 per cent. While the others have 8.59 as the vote share, 2.20 per cent opted for None of the Above (NOTA).

Meanwhile in Chhattisgarh, the Congress is in the lead in the one seat with a vote share of 60.92 per cent. The Congress is also leading in Haryana on the solitary seat.

In Jharkhand, the BJP and Congress are leading on one seat each, while in Karnataka, the BJP has taken the lead in both seats.

In Manipur, the BJP s ahead in 3, while the independent candidate is ahead in one. In Nagaland, the independents are ahead in 2, while in Odisha, the BJD leads in 2.

Interestingly, the BJP is ahead in Telangana. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is ahead in 5, while the SP and an independent are leading in one constituency each.

Madhya Pradesh, a closely watched state has voted in favour of the BJP. The BJP is ahead in 19 of the 28 seats where by-elections were held. The Congress is ahead in 7 and the BSP is leading in 2.