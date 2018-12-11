Home News India Trends changing constantly but the Congress having slight edge in three BJP-ruled states

Trends changing constantly but the Congress having slight edge in three BJP-ruled states

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 11: With the initial trends coming on the way, the Congress seems having slight edge all across except Mizoram and Telengana where it is training. See-Saw is continuing in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan while things are more or less clear in Chattisgarh where the Congress have good initial lead.

The lead will be firmed up only in the afternoon and clear picture will emerge only after around 1 PM. The BJP was actually hoping to perform good in Chhatisgarh but they are performing the worst and the Congress was expecting to do well in Rajasthan but BJP seems to have made some inroads in Rajasthan.

Also Read | Rajasthan Election Results: Congress races ahead in early leads

Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is still behind by around 10 seats of its rival Congress at the moment but these trend will get changing. The BJP has secured more vote percentage in Madhya Pradesh but they are still very initial trends for anyone. The BJP and the Congress both were apprehensive about such kind of result so the BJP president had a long meeting on December 8 while the Congress has is on December 10.

But if trend continues this way, the Congress is expected all the three states and Telengana Rashtra Samiti is ahead of in Telengana and MNF in Mijoram leading in the state. If MNF wins Mijoram, the last Congress government in northeastern region will be out of power.