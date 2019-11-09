Treats on me: CJI Gogoi to take brother judges for dinner after strenuous work on Ayodhya Verdict

New Delhi, Nov 09: They have done their job and now it is time for a break. The five judge Bench which delivered the verdict in the Ayodhya Case today will be taking some time off later this evening.

Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi will be taking CJI designate, S A Bobde, Justices D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer for dinner at the Taj Mansingh today. The judges felt the need to relax a bit after the strenuous work that went into the Ayodhya Verdict.

The five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved the judgement on October 16 after a marathon hearing for 40 days. Today in a unanimous verdict, the court held that the disputed land would go to the Hindus while the Muslims would be allowed 5 acres of land either by the state or central government.

Meet the judges who delivered the verdict:

Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi:

Born on 18th November, 1954. Joined the Bar in 1978. Practised mainly in the Gauhati High Court. Appointed as Permanent Judge of Gauhati High Court on 28th February, 2001. Transferred to Punjab & Haryana High Court on 9th September, 2010. Appointed as Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court on 12th February, 2011. Elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court on 23rd April, 2012. Appointed as The Chief Justice of India on 03.10.2018.

Justice Arvind Shriniwas Bobde:

In line to become the next CJI, Justice Bobde was born on 24.04.1956 at Nagpur, Maharashtra, son of Shri Arvind Shriniwas Bobde. Took B.A. and LL.B. Degrees from Nagpur University. Enrolled on the Roll of the Bar Council of Maharashtra in 1978. Practiced Law at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court with appearances at Bombay before the Principal Seat and before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India for over 21 years. Designated as Senior Advocate in 1998. Elevated to the Bench of the Bombay High Court on 29th March, 2000, as Additional Judge. Sworn in as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on 16th October, 2012. Elevated as a Judge of Supreme Court of India on 12th April, 2013.

Due to retire on 23rd April, 2021.

Justice D Y Chandrachud:

Appointed Judge of the Supreme Court of India on 13 May 2016. Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from 31 October 2013 until appointment to the Supreme Court.

Judge of the Bombay High Court from 29 March 2000 until appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. Director of Maharashtra Judicial Academy.

Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until appointment as a Judge. Designated as Senior Advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998.

Practised law at the Supreme Court of India and the Bombay High Court. Visiting Professor of Comparative Constitutional Law at the University of Mumbai. Visiting Professor at Oklahoma University School of Law, USA.

Delivered lectures at the Australian National University, Harvard Law School, Yale Law School and the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa. Speaker at conferences organised by bodies of the United Nations including United Nations High Commission on Human Rights, International Labour Organisation and United Nations Environmental Program, the World Bank and Asian Development Bank. Obtained LLM degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences (SJD) from Harvard Law School, USA.

Justice Ashok Bhushan:

Born on 5th July, 1956 in Jaunpur (district), Uttar Pradesh to Late Shri Chandrama Prasad Srivastava and Smt. Kalavathi Srivasthava. Graduated in Arts in the year 1975, Obtained Law Degree in 1st Division from the Allahabad University in the year 1979.

Enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh on 6th April, 1979. Thereafter, started practice on Civil and Original side at Allahabad High Court till the elevation to the Bench.

Worked as Standing Counsel of Allahabad University, State Mineral Development Corporation Limited and several Municipal Boards, Banks & Education Institutions. Elected as Senior Vice-President of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association. Elevated as permanent Judge of the Allahabad High Court on 24th April, 2001. Served as Chairman, Higher Judicial Service Committee and headed several other committees.

Sworn in as Judge of the High Court of Kerala on 10.07.2014, and took charge as Acting Chief Justice on 01.08.2014. Sworn in as Chief Justice on 26.03.2015.

Elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court of India on 13th May, 2016.

Justice S Abdul Nazeer:

Born on 05.01.1958. Enrolled as an Advocate on 18.02.1983. Practised in the High Court of Karnataka. Appointed as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court on 12.05.2003 and as a Permanent Judge on 24/09/2004. Elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court of India on 17th February, 2017.