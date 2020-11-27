Treat farmers with dignity: Deve Gowda

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Nov 27: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday asked the Centre to treat farmers with dignity and engage with them, as he expressed "extreme distress" over police confrontation with them.

    Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the states' border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital on Thursday in their ''Delhi Chalo'' march against the Centres farm laws.

    Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda

    "I am extremely distressed seeing the images of confrontation with farmers near Delhi.I request the Union Government to treat farmers with dignity. Please engage with them.Listen to them. Police force cannot solve the problem.#FarmersProtest," Gowda tweeted.

    'Delhi Chalo' protest march: Farmers gathered at Rohtak-Jhajjar border; Tomar offers talks on Dec 3

    The farmers are demanding repeal of the new farm laws which deregulate the sale of agricultural produce.

    They claim the laws will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system.

