Travesty of democracy: Congress on Prez rule recommendation

New Delhi, Nov 12: The Congress hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday for recommending President's rule in the state, alleging that he has committed a 'grave travesty' and made a mockery of the Constitutional process.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also questioned the Maharashtra governor for the 'arbitrary' allotment of time to the NCP, Shiv Sena and the BJP to prove support for government formation.

'This is unashamedly dishonest & politically motivated,' Surjewala said.

'Governor Koshiyari has committed a grave travesty of democracy and made a mockery of the Constitutional process in recommending President's Rule in Maharashtra,' he said in a series of tweets.

A statement tweeted by Koshyari's office said, 'He is satisfied that the government cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, (and therefore) has today submitted a report as contemplated by provision of Article 356 of the Constitution.' Koshyari, who had given the Nationalist Congress Party time till 8.30 pm on Tuesday to express its 'willingness and ability' to form government in Maharashtra and time being of the essence, has submitted a report to President Ram Nath Kovind recommending President's rule in the state.