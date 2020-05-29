‘Travel only when necessary': Railways appeals to passengers

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 29: The ministry urged that those suffering from diabetes, heart disease, cancer, high blood pressure and those having low immunity should avoid travelling. Even as hundreds of migrants have died since Shramik trains were operated, Goyal assured that passenger security and safety is foremost.

"Indian Railways has been running Shramik special Trains on a daily basis throughout the country to ensure that migrants can travel back to their homes. It has been observed that some people who are availing this service have pre-existing medical conditions which aggravates the risk they face during the COVID-19 pandemic," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Friday (29 May). A few unfortunate cases of deaths related to pre-existing medical conditions while travelling have happened, the ministry said.

"In order to protect the vulnerable persons from COVID-19, in line with Ministry of Home Affairs Order, Ministry of Railways makes an appeal that persons with co-morbidities (for example - hypertension, diabetes, cardio-vascular diseases, cancer, immune deficiency conditions), pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years and persons above 65 years of age may avoid travel by rail, except when it is essential," the ministry said.

The ministry said that the Railways was working 24x7 to ensure that rail services are provided to all the citizens of the country who need to travel. However, the safety of the passengers is its biggest concern. "So, we seek the cooperation of all citizens in this matter," said the Ministry of Railways.