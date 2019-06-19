  • search
    Translated from Arabic to Tamil: How ISIS spread its ideology in Tamil Nadu

    New Delhi, June 19: A Facebook page called KhilafahGFX came under the scanner of the National Investigation Agency. It was found that this page being run by one Mohammad Azharuddin was propagating radical Islam in the name of the Islamic State in Tamil Nadu.

    NIA officials tell OneIndia that this module had on its radar several Temples and Churches in Tamil Nadu. Further it was also found that the module members had translated ISIS transcripts from Arabic to Tamil and were distributing the same.

    Mohammed Azarudeen,who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the ISIS Kerala-Tamil Nadu module case
    Mohammed Azarudeen,who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the ISIS Kerala-Tamil Nadu module case

    NIA investigations have learnt that the module members spoke extensively about attacking Temples and Churches in particular. The translated transcripts spoke about the violent Islam.

    Two modules, one modus operandi: NIA on ISIS modules in TN, Kerala

    The prime accused Mohammed was the leader of the module and had been maintaining the Facebook page named "KhilafahGFX", through which he had been propagating the ideology of ISIS/ Daish.

    The accused was a Facebook friend of Sri Lankan suicide bomber Zahran Hashim and other members of the module have also been sharing radical contents attributed to Zahran Hashim, over the social media.

    During the searches digital devices including 14 mobile phones, 29 SIM cards, 10 pen drives, 3 laptops, 6 memory cards, 4 hard disc drives, 1 internet dongle and 13 CDs/ DVDs besides one dagger, one electric baton, 300 air-gun pellets and a large no. of incriminating documents and few PFI/ SDPI pamphlets have been seized from the houses and work places of accused persons.

    KhilafahGFX, the Facebook page that propagated ISIS ideology in South India

    The raids come in the wake of a two member NIA team visiting Sri Lanka last month to find out if there was any Indian link to the attacks. The NIA had said that the visit to Colombo was to exchange information and evidence gathered. This would be mutually beneficial the NIA had also said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 16:31 [IST]
