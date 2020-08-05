YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Transformation underway in J&K says Jaishankar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 05: A transformation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday on the first anniversary of the Centre's decision to revoke the special status of the region.

    Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar highlighted application of progressive laws, delivery of social justice, empowerment and support for vulnerable sections and rolling out of development projects as part of the transformation.

    Transformation underway in J&K says Jaishankar

    The external affairs minister listed expansion of education and employment opportunities and advancement of women's rights as other takeaways.

    Article 370 scrapped: Here is what has changed in J&K over a year

    "A transformation underway in Jammu & Kashmir and in Ladakh," he said.

    On August 5 last year, the Centre announced its decision to withdraw special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories.

      PM Modi lays foundation of Ram Temple, says 'finally a temple for Ram Lalla' | Oneindia News

      Since, then Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to rally international support against India on the issue.

      The relations between the two countries nosedived following India's decision on Jammu and Kashmir.

      Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

      The Centre has rolled out a number of development projects and welfare schemes for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the last one year.

      More SOCIAL JUSTICE News

      Read more about:

      social justice s jaishankar

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 17:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 5, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue