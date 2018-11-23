  • search

'Transformation through Transportation', Modi's mantra for northeast

    Lunglei, Nov 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is campaigning in poll bound Mizoram, riased the issue of Congress party mocking the culture of northeast.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing election rally in Mizoram. Courtesy: ANI news
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing election rally in Mizoram. Courtesy: ANI news

    Addressing election rally in Lunglei, Modi said, " In the last four years the BJP Govt at the Centre has worked for greater recognition and spread of Indian culture and traditions, far and wide. But I feel a deep sense of anguish when I see the leaders of Congress abuse the same traditions."

    In an attempt to strike a chord with northeast voters Modi criticized the Congress for insulted the tradition of the northeast.

    Modi said, "You might remember how a few months back, Congress leaders insulted the traditional attire of north east. The attire given to me at different places in north east, is termed outlandish by them. They speak a lot when they come here but this is their reality."

    "I feel a great sense of anguish when I see the leaders of the Congress party abuse Indian culture and traditions, " he added.

    He further assured that India's development is related the development of the northeast region. Modi said, "India's development is possible when this region is developed. BJP is dedicated to development of north east. We're focussing on connectivity, highway, railway, airway and waterway. 'Transformation through Transportation' our agenda for this region's development, "

    In a scathing attack against the opposition, Modi said that Congress tried to uproot Indian traditions and he believed the one who is connected to roots is the one who is prosperous.

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 12:29 [IST]
