Transfers on in RPF by violating code of conduct, EC mum

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, April 10: A large scale of transfers is being done in the Railways Protection Force (RPF) despite the fact that the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

The All India RPF Association has knocked the doors of the Election Commission of India (ECI) twice, but the poll body is yet to take any action.

At the time of filing this report, the EC has not replied to the two letters written by the RPF employee union.

In the first letter dated March 16, copy of which is with One India, the Association apprised the EC about the transfers and requested it to stay/withhold the transfers of RPF staff already ordered or likely to be ordered shortly till completion of the General Elections, 2019.

"The Security Directorate of RPF, Railway Board, New Delhi has issued direction to the Principal Chief Security Commissioners of all Zonal Railways and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) to issue orders of transfer of the staff despite the fact that the model code of conduct is in force," U.S Jha, Secretary-General, RPF Association, said.

Jha also enclosed the copy of the transfer list dated March 14, 2019, which has names of 53 Inspectors to be tranferred.

"Due to these transfers, a huge number of staff is likely to be displaced from one Division to another Division. Each of many of the Divisions not only covers one district but also more than one State. In Northern Railway itself around 2500 staff (constable to Inspector) out of the strength of 8000, is likely to be transferred. In other Zonal Railways too, transfer of huge RPF/RPSF staff is under process. "

The RPF Association says that these transfers cannot be termed as routine transfers because they are unprecedented in the history of the RPF.

"It is impossible for the transferred staff and their family members to get them enrolled in the voters' list and exercise their right to vote in the General Election of 2019 in such a short period. It seems that Security Directorate/Railway Board have not taken permission from the Election Commission to move such a large number of staff during the enforcement of model code of conduct," Jha said.

He further added that similarly, 75 (seventy five) Companies of RPF/RPSF are to be deployed for the election duties and in the midst of duties if they are transferred it will have a worrisome effect on them while performing their election duties.

When the RPF Association did not receive any reply from the EC, then it again wrote a reminder letter on March 30 and informed the poll body that despite its earlier letter the transfer of hundreds of RPF staff from one division to other division is being done all over Indian Railways.

The Association still awaits the reply of both the letters.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect on March 10, 2019, and will be in force till May 23, 2019, when the final results will be announced.

According to the rules, when the model code of conduct is in force then there shall be a total ban on the transfer and posting of all officers/officials directly or indirectly connected with the conduct of the election. If any transfer or posting of an officer is considered necessary, prior approval of the Commission shall be obtained.