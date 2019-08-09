‘Transcend the Ordinary:’ Eximius 2019 kicks off today at IIM Bangalore

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Aug 09: Eximius 2019 kicks off today. The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and ACT Fibernet are all set to host Eximius 2019 - National Entrepreneurship Summit from August 9 to 11 2019.

The summit is being held at the IIM Bangalore and is aimed at celebrating entrepreneurship and fostering entrepreneurial talent among participants.

This time, the theme for Eximius 2019 is 'Transcend the Ordinary'. The theme focuses on inculcating the ability to go beyond the realm and take risks. It represents an entrepreneur's mindset of thinking big and dreaming even bigger.

The fest includes over 25 events, 6 workshops, 20 speaker sessions, fireside chats, product demonstrations by start-ups, etc. The events and workshops cover various areas such as strategy, startup fundraising, IPO pitch, public policy, product management, business idea pitch, etc. to equip participants with the capabilities required to be an entrepreneur. The fest at the IIM Bangalore Campus is expected to have a footfall of 25k+ from 1000+ institutes.

Eximius 2019 shall be graced by esteemed speakers such as Dr. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman Axilor Ventures, Co-founder Infosys, Sahil Barua, Co-Founder at Delhivery, Karan Shroff, Head of Brand Marketing, Xiaomi India, Avnish Sabharwal, Managing Director, Accenture Ventures & Open Innovation, just to name a few.

Moreover, this year, Eximius is getting even bigger with the launch of the first edition of events/programs such as the Budding Entrepreneur Programme - a one-of-a-kind accelerator program in addition to the flagship events such as Pitcher Perfect - IIMB's version of Shark Tank , Start-up Expo - an opportunity for start-ups to showcase their offering to a diverse crowd of investors, entrepreneurs and customers. Another flagship event of Eximius, Bzzwings, will observe teams from all over the country, pitching their ideas. The best idea will be incubated at N S Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL), the incubation center of IIM Bangalore.

Apart from the above events, one of India's most popular band, The Local Train shall be performing in Eximius 2019 on August 10. For more details please follow this link: https://eximius-iimb.com.