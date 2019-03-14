Transaction over Rs 50,000, gift worth Rs 10,000 needs receipt: K'taka CEC

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Mar 14: People cannot carry more than Rs 50,000 without relevant documents and Election Commission will keep an eye on bank transactions, said Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar. In a press conference, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar issued guidelines ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Karnataka CEC Sanjiv Kumar said, "People cannot carry more that Rs 50,000 without relevant documents and EC will keep an eye on bank transactions."

Also, he said EC would keep a vigil on Paytm and bank transactions. Sanjiv Kumar said, "People should follow RBI and Finance department's guidelines while carrying money to banks and EC will keep a vigil on Paytm and bank transactions. He also said that a gift of Rs 10,000 also needs receipt and valid documents."

He further warned that money will be seized if guidelines are not followed. He also added that private functions should not be used for political events.

Sanjiv Kumar requested public to inform EC officials of any illegal activities.