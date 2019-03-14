  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Transaction over Rs 50,000, gift worth Rs 10,000 needs receipt: K'taka CEC

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 14: People cannot carry more than Rs 50,000 without relevant documents and Election Commission will keep an eye on bank transactions, said Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar. In a press conference, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar issued guidelines ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

    Karnataka CEC Sanjiv Kumar said, "People cannot carry more that Rs 50,000 without relevant documents and EC will keep an eye on bank transactions."

    Transaction over Rs 50,000, gift worth Rs 10,000 needs receipt: Ktaka CEC
    Karnataka CEC Sanjiv Kumar

    Also, he said EC would keep a vigil on Paytm and bank transactions. Sanjiv Kumar said, "People should follow RBI and Finance department's guidelines while carrying money to banks and EC will keep a vigil on Paytm and bank transactions. He also said that a gift of Rs 10,000 also needs receipt and valid documents."

    Also Read | A Governor note that led to EC announcing 7 phase polling in Bengal

    He further warned that money will be seized if guidelines are not followed. He also added that private functions should not be used for political events.

    Sanjiv Kumar requested public to inform EC officials of any illegal activities.

    More karnataka NewsView All

    Read more about:

    karnataka election commission lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue