    Training programme on how to counter rogue drones initiated by Centre

    New Delhi, Sep 28: With new terror threats emerging, the Centre wants to impart training to police officers of all states. The Bureau of Police Research and Development is currently in talks with the police chiefs of all states so that training can be imparted to counter new terror threats that have been emerging.

    A new committee was constituted by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to analyse the various threats, including the ones that are posed by drones. In Punjab, the police found that drones were used by Pakistan to drop off weapons at the border areas so that it could be transported to Jammu and Kashmir.

    The committee held a demonstration on the anti-drone technology in Haryana, where several officers took part. Sources tell OneIndia that rogue drones pose a major threat. This would be one of the key threats in the coming days. The police force needs to be sensitised to such threats, the officer also said.

    Cops find Pakistani drone used to drop weapons in Punjab

    The programme would include training in anti-drone detection, tracking and identification. The police would also be taught on how to handle the anti-drone equipment at critical areas including airports, which face a high level of threat from drones.

    While the technology would be used heavily in the border areas, the Centre wants the training to impart to those officials handling airport security. Currently, there is no mechanism in place at the airports to handle the threat of drones. Hence this would have to be done on a priority basis and regular training programmes would be held in this regard, the officer also said.

