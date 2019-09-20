Training on Central laws, schemes set to get underway in Jammu and Kashmir

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 20: With Article 370 being abrogated and Jammu and Kashmir all set to become a Union Territory on October 31, 2019, the Centre has initiated a host of programmes to make officials aware of the new laws.

One such programme is called the sarpanch training in which the Centre would impart training on the new laws and also the developmental schemes. This is aimed at ensuring that the officials are well versed with the new laws and schemes, so that they can take it to the people, a top Home Ministry official told OneIndia.

The training programme would also be undertaken in Ladakh which would also become a Union Territory on October 31 2019. Officials say that the draft has been prepared and once it is cleared by the Ministry of Panchyati Raj, the training sessions would be conducted in phases.

Can India get back PoK? Here is what the plan is

The sarpanchs it may be recalled had visited New Delhi and held discussions with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. After the meeting it was assured that the insurance cover for the sarpanchs would be enhanced from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh.

The training programme is mainly aimed at getting the sarpanchs accustomed with the central laws. During the meeting with the Home Minister it was covered that many of them were not aware of the schemes and the central laws as Article 370 had overridden most of them.